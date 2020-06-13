Dana White Says Amanda Nunes Must Be in G.O.A.T. Convos, She Beat Everybody!



She’s beaten every one.

Ronda Rousey. Cris Cyborg. Holly Holm. Miesha Tate. Valentina Shevchenko (twice!).

But, Amanda Nunes remains often excluded from “Greatest Of All Time” conversations. And, Dana White thinks that he knows why …

“I think it’s because she’s a woman, to be honest with you.”

32-year-old Nunes currently holds belts in TWO divisions — bantamweight and featherweight — and hasn’t lost a fight since 2014.

But, after that “L” to Cat Zingano, Nunes has been on an 11-fight win streak … defeating some of the biggest names in the history of women’s MMA.

Most recently, Nunes dominated Felicia Spencer at UFC 250 … just months after a 5-round victory over Germaine de Randamie.

“It’s getting very hard now for people not to start respecting her, especially after this last performance,” White says.

“When she fought Germaine de Randamie, people were like ‘Ohh she looked awful human in that fight.’ She looked human?!! What?!? She fought the greatest female striker ever and she won the fight. What do you guys want from this woman?! And, this last fight against an unbelievably tough durable Spencer, she put on an absolute clinic.”

So, who’s next for Nunes? Some have already been calling for a 3rd fight with Valentina Shevchenko (who’s a beast) or perhaps a boxing match with undefeated champ Claressa Shields.

White weighed in on both situations …

First, Claressa …

“The hard part with a fight like that is where do they fight? Do they box or do they do MMA?”

“I know Clarrisa’s been training [in MMA] but she couldn’t possibly be at the amount as Amanda Nunes.”

Still, White says that he likes Claressa and recently met with her manager … but they have gotta learn how to make a fight work.

As for Shevchenko …

“‘Well, maybe we throw Shevchenko at her again’ is what people are thinking. And, I don’t like anything about that because they already fought twice and Amanda beat her twice.”