Dana White rips doctor for delayed decision in allowing Edmen Shahbazyan to continue at UFC Vegas 5

A last elbow strike from Derek Brunson rattled 22- year-old possibility Edmen Shahbazyan and perhaps left him unconscious for a short minute at completion of the 2nd round in the UFC Vegas 5 centerpiece.

While it appeared that Brunson might have been stated the winner right then and there, Shahbazyan was permitted to continue, however just after the cageside doctor entered into the octagon to examine him out. After a couple of minutes, the doctor lastly offered the consent, and Shahbazyan was permitted to continue as the last round got underway.

For his part, UFC President Dana White seemed like Shahbazyan was most likely done at completion of round 2 and the battle ought to have been stopped.

“Shahbazyan looked like he was out at the end of that round,” White stated at the post-fight interview. “Think that the doctor could have stopped it.”

Regardless of Shahbazyan being permitted to continue, White’s larger issue originated from the doctor taking excessive time to make that decision.

“First of all, the doctor’s obviously inexperienced; I don’t know anything about the doctor, but I haven’t seen him before,” White stated. “You have actually got Brunson, who ends that round strong, [and] numerous might argue that battle might have been stopped right there at completion of the round. I make sure ref believed the person would have time to return [and recover].

“What you do not do is talk to the person for f ** king 10 minutes while he’s harmed. Either stop the battle, or let him continue however go. You’re …