Dana Stubblefield, former NFL player, convicted of rape

Dana Stubblefield
, 49, was condemned of drawing a developmentally handicapped female to his Morgan Hill house in April 2015 with a pledge of a babysitting task after calling her through a babysitting site. He deals with 15 years to life in jail.
The former protective take on, who was with the 49 ers for 7 years, was condemned by a jury on charges of rape by force utilizing a gun, oral copulation by force, and unlawful imprisonment, according to theSanta Clara County District Attorney’s office
He was acquitted of other charges of rape of an individual incapable of offering approval, and oral copulation of an individual incapable of offering approval.
Stubblefield was remanded to prison without bail after the decision read.
Santa Clara County’s District Attorney Jeff Rosen called the ruling a “triumph of resilience” in a statement issued Monday
“The victim has struggled her whole life with learning disabilities and challenges to be self-sufficient,” Rosen stated. “If we are not fighting for her, then who are we fighting for? It has been a long road for this remarkable woman and we are thankful to the jury for providing her some closure and, for our community, justice after an unconscionable and violent crime.”
Allen Sawyer, Stubblefield’s lawyer, stated he “firmly believes” his customer is innocent. They strategy to appeal the judgment.
He likewise stated there were “unprecedented jury trial circumstances” due to Covid-19
that prevented Stubblefield from getting a reasonable due procedure.
“It was very difficult for jurors to try to recall what evidence was presented months ago,” Sawyer informed CNNMonday “The jury was in panel in January and it stopped for two months because of Covid, then it stopped again for weeks on time.”
Sawyer stated that it’s a “very difficult time” for his customer and household, however Stubblefield is “resilient.”
Stubblefield was the 49 ers’ preliminary draft choice in1993 From 1993 to 2003, he invested an overall of 7 years with the San Francisco 49 ers, 3 years with the Washington Football Team
, and one year with the Oakland Raiders
as a protective take on.
