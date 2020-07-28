Dana Stubblefield, former NFL player, convicted of rape

Stubblefield was remanded to prison without bail after the decision read.

“The victim has struggled her whole life with learning disabilities and challenges to be self-sufficient,” Rosen stated. “If we are not fighting for her, then who are we fighting for? It has been a long road for this remarkable woman and we are thankful to the jury for providing her some closure and, for our community, justice after an unconscionable and violent crime.”

Allen Sawyer, Stubblefield’s lawyer, stated he “firmly believes” his customer is innocent. They strategy to appeal the judgment.

He likewise stated there were “unprecedented jury trial circumstances” due to Covid-19 that prevented Stubblefield from getting a reasonable due procedure.

“It was very difficult for jurors to try to recall what evidence was presented months ago,” Sawyer informed CNNMonday “The jury was in panel in January and it stopped for two months because of Covid, then it stopped again for weeks on time.”

Sawyer stated that it’s a “very difficult time” for his customer and household, however Stubblefield is “resilient.”