Dana Bash pushes Secy. of State Blinken on repercussions for China's management of Covid-19
Dana Bash pushes Secy. of State Blinken on repercussions for China's management of Covid-19

Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggested the Biden administration would not take punitive action against China for its handling of the Covid-19 outbreak and instead stressed the importance of planning for and mitigating a future pandemic.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR