CNN’s Dana Bash says President Donald Trump treats female reporters differently than he treats male reporters. Trump lashed out at Weijia Jiang of CBS News during a tense exchange at the daily coronavirus task force briefing. #CNN #News
source
Dana Bash calls out Trump's treatment of female reporters
CNN’s Dana Bash says President Donald Trump treats female reporters differently than he treats male reporters. Trump lashed out at Weijia Jiang of CBS News during a tense exchange at the daily coronavirus task force briefing. #CNN #News