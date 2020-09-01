Dan Snyder claims he told NFL to take over Washington investigation

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder claims he lagged the NFL’s choice to take over the probe into the Washington Football Team.

The Washington Football Team is a mess, however a minimum of any mishandling of the investigation of the group’s internal culture will now be owned by the NFL.

On Monday, the NFL took over the probe which was released because of many claims of unwanted sexual advances versus owner Dan Snyder and the company. Upwards of 40 previous staff members have actually stepped forward with claims of misconduct.

According to Snyder in a statement tweeted by Adam Schefter of ESPN, it was all his concept:

“Recently, the Washington Football Team launched an independent third-party investigation into allegations about our culture and incidents of harassment. In conversations with Commissioner [Roger] Goodell, Tanya and I suggested that the NFL assume full oversight of the investigation so that the results are thorough, complete and trusted by the fans, the players, our employees and the public. I appreciate Commissioner Goodell agreeing to our suggestion and the entire Washington Football Team remains committed to fully cooperating with all aspects of the investigation.”

Back in July, Washington worked with lawyer Beth …