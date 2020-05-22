Dan Levy is encouraging face coverings as an act of kindness

The “Schitt’s Creek” creator and star took to Instagram to clarify: “I suppose, in a way, I can understand the frustration of being told what to do, which is why I would like to propose a re-contextualization of this whole thing. Imagine seeing it not as an infringement on your freedom, but rather the simplest, easiest act of kindness that you can do in a day. Not just for yourself, but for other people, people who might have autoimmune issues. People who, if they were to contract COVID with those issues might have some devastating repercussions.”

He put it merely, asking you probably have the liberty to depart your own home, “why not wear a mask?”

Levy posted the video in response to seeing movies of people who find themselves refusing to put on masks in public.

In Los Angeles, the place Levy lives and is social distancing, individuals are required to put on face masks when they’re outdoors and round different folks.