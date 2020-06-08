Dan Evans urges Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal to play the US Open | Tennis News





Dan Evans wants the US Open to just do it in order to allow players to earn prize money

British No 1 Dan Evans says Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have a duty to take part in the US Open in order to help lower-ranked players survive the coronavirus crisis financially.

The hard-court Grand Slam arrives to begin in New York on August 31, but world No 1 Djokovic and defending champion Nadal have expressed doubts over playing in it.

Djokovic said that the protocols set up, including only being allowed one person with him on site, are “extreme” while Nadal currently has no inclination to travel for tournaments.

With tennis being suspended since early March and Wimbledon already being wiped off the calendar, Evans believes compromises ought to be taken in order to get playing again and allow players to earn prize money.

“If the US Open didn’t go ahead that would be another Grand Slam they are missing, Wimbledon has gone,” Evans told BBC Radio Five Live.

“This is a point where the players should certainly come together and Novak and Rafa ought to be looking to help those lower-ranked players so they get yourself a good payday really.

“It just isn’t all about money, there is health involved here but when it is safe enough, having just a coach is not adequate reason perhaps not to be going to a tournament in my opinion.

“There are obviously individuals who have just experienced the top 100 and haven’t earned for two or three months now.

“It is great what the ATP did with the relief fund but there is nothing better than the prize money of the Grand Slams for the players to be receiving.”

Novak Djokovic just isn’t happy with US Open protocols

Only the top players in the game have a huge entourage using them on the Tour, with Djokovic complaining that he requires a coach, hitting partner, physiotherapist and fitness guru with him.

“I don’t think having one person of your team only allowed is such a big deal,” Evans said.

“The most the draw would only travel with one coach, not most people are travelling with a fitness coach and trainer like Novak said. His argument there isn’t really valid for the rest of the draw apart from the real top guys.

“There has to be considered a bit of give and just take from the players, you will find rumours that the US Open absolutely need this to go ahead and I think as tennis players we should give something straight back and escape there and play.

“There may also be physical trainers at the tournament, so it’s not like they’ll not be able to get treatment, but it will be from the ATP Tour physios.

“They ‘re going to decide to try and keep us in a bubble, staying at the airport hotels, there will be plenty of testing, it will likely be as safe as humanly possible with all the testing.

“The difficulty would be having to grab due to testing positive to the virus and then it is extremely unfortunate. Hopefully, it doesn’t come to that and the tournament goes ahead successfully.”

