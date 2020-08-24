Dan Evans to face Milos Raonic at the Western & Southern Open after Andrey Rublev win | Tennis News





Dan Evans came through a difficult encounter versus Andrey Rublev

Dan Evans made an outstanding return to life on the ATP Tour as he beat world No 14 Andrey Rublev in 3 sets at the Western & Southern Open in New York on Sunday.

The British No 1 protected his area in the 2nd round with a 7-5 3-6 6-2 win over the 10th seed.

It was their 3rd conference of the year and Evans moved 2-1 up in the rating count after 2 hours and 32 minutes of action in New York.

It took the world No 28 3 breaks prior to he might protect the opening set, however it was the Russian who came out of the obstructs quickest in the …