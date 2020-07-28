Dan Crenshaw Says Riots Are ‘Well-Coordinated’ Effort By Radicals To Hold Americans ‘Hostage Until You Give Them Power’

Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw said that “left-wing” violence in U.S. cities is “well-coordinated” to hold Americans “hostage” in order for radicals to get power via the Democratic Party.

Crenshaw told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum that Americans watching the continuing violence in Portland and other cities should “calm down and take a step back and look at the big picture.”

Hey antifa that’s a pretty sad phalanx, but hey, you do you. https://t.co/vbIo4giv1n — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) July 26, 2020

Crenshaw: ‘What we’re seeing is a hostage crisis’

“What are we seeing?” Crenshaw said. “I think fundamental what we’re seeing is a hostage crisis. You have a lot of violent left-wing mobs, Antifa mobs saying that if you don’t give us power, if you don’t give our political wing, the Democratic Party, power we’re gonna keep terrorizing your cities.”

Crenshaw said that antifa’s “political wing is the Democratic Party” by pointing out that “Democrats can’t for the life of them condemn antifa and these violent mobs.”

“Whether it is sugarcoating their behavior as mostly peaceful or Jerry Nadler saying antifa is a myth,” Crenshaw said. “Remember Eric Swalwell said he’s never heard of antifa. Remember the governor of Washington refused to even acknowledge that CHAZ existed at first. There’s a pattern here.”

The leftist Antifa mobs hold American cities hostage. Their message? “If you don’t give us total and absolute power, we’ll terrorize you.” Their political wing is the Democrat party, which is precisely why it’s so hard for someone like @RepJerryNadler to condemn them. 👇 https://t.co/OZZU4Itcv5 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) July 27, 2020

Crenshaw says rioters are going to hold ‘the American people hostage until you give them power’

“And here’s another thing,” he said. “You look at words from Nancy Pelosi. What did she say? She says, you know, this is all Trump’s fault. If we were in power, none of this left-wing terrorism would be happening right now.”

“So their messaging is coming from different angles, but it is very well coordinated and it is this: They’re gonna hold you hostage, hold you the American people hostage until you give them power,” Crenshaw added.

We must take Democrats at their word. They say they want to defund the police. They mean it. They say they want to dismantle America’s societal institutions. They mean it. They want a progressive revolution, but must destroy our country’s foundations first. We can’t let them. pic.twitter.com/vKiQUPkPqC — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) July 27, 2020

‘Even when Portland defunds their police it doesn’t stop the mob’

The Texas congressman also said his argument is proved by the fact that normally protesters “have some kind of demand.”

“There’s something that would stop their protest, maybe a policy change,” Crenshaw said. “But that never happens. Even when Portland defunds their police it doesn’t stop the mob.”

“They continue because it’s the power that they’re after,” he concluded.