Dan Crenshaw says Chinese Consulate in Texas tried to ‘burn all their evidence’

In a declaration sent out to Fox News, State Department representative Morgan Ortagus validated the instruction to shutter the consulate and stated it was provided “to safeguard American copyright and Americans’ personal details.”

Ortagus stated that America will “not tolerate the PRC’s violations of our sovereignty and intimidation of our people, just as we have not tolerated the PRC’s unfair trade practices, theft of American jobs and other egregious behavior. President Trump insists on fairness and reciprocity in U.S.-China relations.”

According to Houston’s KPRC-TV, files were later on burned inside the consulate’s yard Tuesday night, though firemens reacting to the scene were not enabled entry. They likewise reported that the consulate was purchased to nearby Friday in addition to a substance where numerous consulate staff members live, pointing out cops sources.

Crenshaw applauded the State Department for “taking action,” and described that “the burning of documents is what occurs after the fact. Once you decide to close an embassy or a consulate like that, they’re going to burn all the evidence and that’s exactly what they did,” he stated.

Crenshaw stated the event magnified the United States’ controversial relationship with China, a subject that stays at the center of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s pretty obvious that they’re not innocent in all this…the Chinese are not good actors, they haven’t been for a long time and America and the world are really just waking up to this after well over a decade of hoping for the best,” Crenshaw stated.

“We need to wake up to it and we need to realize that they do not have the same values as most people across the world,” he included. “They don’t have the same values of freedom, respect for human rights, democracy, free trade…they’re acting completely irresponsibly and against all the values we hold dear. “

