Dan Crenshaw Accuses Democrats Of Stoking Crisis And Fear In Trying To Keep Kids Out Of School

Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw accused Democrats of fear-mongering in attempts to keep our children from going back to school in the fall.

Crenshaw was responding to a comment by Senator Elizabeth Warren on social media, in which she alleged having kids in school “endangers” them.

“Sending kids back to school during a pandemic and hoping for the best is not a plan — no matter how [Education Secretary] Betsy DeVos tries to spin it,” Warren wrote. “Forcing schools to reopen without the resources for them to do so safely endangers our kids.”

Her statement is in line with consistent efforts by Democrats to keep the country shut down in every way possible until the election. You know, when Biden can step in, open everything back up, and be hailed a hero.

Sending kids back to school during a pandemic and hoping for the best is not a plan—no matter how Betsy DeVos tries to spin it. Forcing schools to reopen without the resources for them to do so safely endangers our kids. https://t.co/DUnXWP74R2 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 13, 2020

RELATED: Cuomo Slammed For Selling COVID Poster As New York Leads The Nation In Deaths

Crisis and Fear

Crenshaw (R-TX) responded to Warren, blasting her party for not listening to experts as they like to preach and trying to create an environment of fear.

“Why do most experts disagree with you?” he asked. “Why does the American Academy of Pediatrics disagree with you? Democrats don’t ‘listen to experts,’ as they claim. Far from it. Their goal is to drive a narrative of crisis and fear.”

Indeed, the AAP issued guidance in late June saying they “strongly advocate(s) that all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school.”

“The importance of in-person learning is well-documented, and there is already evidence of the negative impacts on children because of school closures in the spring of 2020,” they wrote.

They have followed up by stating decisions should be made with guidance from science and experts, not politicians, but reiterated they are “strong advocates for the goal of kids physically being present in school.”

Why do most experts disagree with you? Why does the American Academy of Pediatrics disagree with you? Democrats don’t “listen to experts,” as they claim. Far from it. Their goal is to drive a narrative of crisis and fear. https://t.co/rjTdZyVTpJ — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) July 14, 2020

RELATED: Former Hillary Clinton Aide Calls Senator Marsha Blackburn ‘Inbred Racist Trash’ For Criticizing BLM

Pediatricians Agree

Pediatricians seem to agree with Crenshaw that returning kids to school is not a doom and gloom scenario as the Democrats suggest.

The following video is a segment airing on MSNBC in which a group is asked if they would send their own kids back to school. They unanimously reply that yes, they would.

Anchor Craig Melvin’s face is priceless after each one failed to answer the question the way he expected them to.

So here we have pediatricians unanimously saying they would “absolutely” send their kids back to school in the fall, “without hesitation.” Stick around for the befuddled anchor’s reaction, “They all said yes.” 🤣🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/cVhg10sItq — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 13, 2020

Let’s run down those answers one more time:

“Yes.”

“Absolutely.”

“Without a hesitation.”

“I have no concerns…”

Contrast that with Democrat politicians trying to impress upon your children that they’re going to die if they go back to school and you have exactly what Crenshaw is alleging – they’re stoking fear, and it’s politically motivated.