Dan Carter confirms departure from Japan’s Kobe Steelers

Three- time World Player of the Year Dan Carter introduced he was leaving Japanese Top League side Kobe Steelers in an Instagram blog post on Friday.

The New Zealander, that won the Top League in his very first period with Kobe in 2014, authorized a two-year agreement with the club in 2018 yet, with Japan’s residential period terminated as a result of the brand-new coronavirus break out, his time in the nation seems over.

However, the 38- year-old fly-half really did not make it clear whether he was retiring entirely from the video game.

When Top League terminated the rest of the period as a result of COVID-19 in March, Kobe were joint top of the organization with 6 success from 6.

“I want to thank the club, fans and my team mates for welcoming me and making the last two seasons some of the most enjoyable rugby I have ever played,” Carter uploaded.