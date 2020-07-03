Dan Brown’s alleged mistress breaks her silence to say it’s a ‘private matter’ 

The glamorous Dutch horse coach accused of being the key mistress of best-selling creator Da Vinci Code by his livid ex-wife has damaged her silence to say: ‘This is a non-public matter between Dan and Blythe’.

Dressage rider Judith Pietersen is claimed to have had an affair with the Da Vinci Code author which contributed to the demise of his 21-year marriage to Blythe Brown.

The brunette in her 20s, who met the couple in 2013 when she flew from Holland to the US to practice their horses, has been flung into the highlight by the American couple’s very public authorized dispute this week.

However, she mentioned she just isn’t changing into embroiled within the bitter dispute and advised MailOnline: ‘This is a non-public matter between Dan Brown and Blythe Brown.

‘It’s not up to me however quite the choose in America to remark. I’m not a celebration on this lawsuit and I might recognize that my privateness be revered.’

The creator and his spouse Blythe Brown (pictured collectively on the Cannes Film Festival in 2006), break up final yr after 21 years with Brown accused of behaving ‘wrongfully and blatantly’ and mendacity about extramarital affairs

The creator’s estranged spouse Blythe is pictured subsequent to his alleged mistress Judith Pietersen on a farm in 2014

Miss Pietersen was described in US court docket papers because the ‘younger horse coach from Holland’ and given the initials JP however was quickly recognized.

The Frisian horse knowledgeable is claimed to have obtained lavish presents from the 56-year-old thriller author who’s a enormous fan of equestrianism.

Brown is accused by his ex-wife of getting donated horses, a two-horse transport truck and a automotive to Miss Pietersen, and financed her coaching steady.

He can be mentioned to have paid for renovations to the lady’s condo in Holland.

One of the presents is alleged to be the prize-winning horse named LimiTed Edition value £277,000 ($346,700).

She now lives in a transformed barn within the city of Voorst, 60 miles east of Amsterdam, and runs a stables close by which she visits twice a day.

Brown is accused by his ex-wife of getting donated horses, a two-horse transport truck and a automotive to Miss Pietersen, and financed her coaching steady

Ms Pietersen has posted a number of photos of the horse on Facebook by which she is competing and likewise standing proudly subsequent to it with a large smile on her face

Mrs Brown’s marriage led to August 2018 when she reluctantly moved out of their ‘marital dream house’ in Rye Beach, New Hampshire.

She had agreed to Mr Brown’s request for a quiet and fast settlement they usually agreed to divide their ‘purported’ marital property.

After the divorce was finalised in December 2019, the claims about Mr Brown’s ‘secret double life and fraudulent representations relating to their marital property and his misconduct’ got here to gentle.

Mrs Brown alleges that for a few years he was secretly having an affair with the champion equestrian, amongst different ladies.

Miss Pietersen had been employed in late 2013 to assist practice the Browns’ Friesian horse, Daniel de G at their house in New Hampshire.

According to the lawsuit, she grew to become a ‘pal and confidante’ of Mrs Brown, who even invited her to attend the 50th party she threw for her husband.

The couple are mentioned to have paid for Miss Pietersen to have corrective surgical procedure on an injured shoulder in October 2014

While recuperating from the surgical procedure on the Brown’s house, the coach and the creator started their affair, it’s claimed.

The Frisian horse knowledgeable, who lives in Apeldoorn an hour from Amsterdam, is claimed to have obtained lavish presents from the 56-year-old thriller author who’s a enormous fan of equestrianism

The creator is finest identified for his celebrated novel, The Da Vinci Code. Audrey Tautou and Tom Hanks starred within the 2006 film adaptation (proper)

Mrs Brown, who on the time was away at a horse present, mentioned that her husband eliminated ‘substantial quantities’ from their financial institution accounts and marital property and used them to purchase ‘extravagant’ presents for his lover.

The presents reportedly included paying for the refurbishment of Ms Pietersen’s flat in Holland, a new automotive and a two-horse transporter lorry.

He allegedly additionally financed ‘a complete horse-training enterprise in Holland for her’, together with paying £36,000 for a horse that Ms Pietersen named Da Vinci in his honour and £276,000 for the ‘extremely coveted, prizewinning’ Friesian stallion LimiTed Edition.

According to his ex-wife, he used the title of his literary editor in cash wire transfers to keep away from detection.

When Mrs Brown confronted her ex-husband in January this yr after studying in regards to the secret wire transfers, he allegedly acknowledged he had deceived her personally and financially, saying: ‘I’ve executed unhealthy issues with a lot of individuals.’

She mentioned that he had admitted the affair with Miss Pietersen and likewise confessed to one other fling with a native hairdresser.

Mrs Brown says he additionally cheated on her with a politician in Anguilla, a British Overseas Territory within the japanese Caribbean, the place they’d a house, and along with his private coach in New Hampshire.

Her lawsuit specifies undisclosed damages and says ‘Blythe’s sense of ache, humiliation, betrayal and anguish is insufferable and debilitating.

‘She has nice problem consuming or sleeping, and Dan has precipitated her to undergo vital emotional misery.’