Dan Bongino Tells Officials They Can Take Their Mandatory Mask Order And ‘Shove It’

Former Secret Service agent and current Fox News contributor Dan Bongino is telling officials in his county that they can simply take their mandatory mask order and shove it.

Except, that he used slightly more colorful terminology.

Bongino made the comments during his radio show on Wednesday after Commissioners in Martin County, Florida voted unanimously to impose the mask mandate on residents.

“You can take your mask mandate and shove it right up your a**,” that he defiantly announced.

Mini-Tyrants

Bongino continued to explain he has no issue with complying with private businesses who request their patrons wear masks, while also expressing that he would do so to guard others in other situations where distancing is not possible.

But it’s the federal government power grab he has a challenge with.

“I do not need power-drunk pseudo monarchs, little mini tyrants in my supposedly conservative county sending out ridiculous childlike amateur hour edicts demanding people wear masks in situations where the risk of transmission is somewhat close to zero,” that he fumed.

“You can take your mask mandate and shove it right up your ass, you understand? Because I will not comply.”

The alleged “Republicans” within my formerly conservative county voted to muzzle everyone. These buffoons are everywhere. Name them and shame them. https://t.co/EbIjcJWY8a — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) July 8, 2020

Buffoons

On social media marketing, Bongino blasted the Commissioners as “so-called Republicans” and “buffoons” for voting in the mask mandate.

“If we fold and bend the knee to these government-wide ridiculous edicts like wearing a mask on a 100-degree beach in the middle of Martin County then what’s next, a mandate to eat broccoli?” that he facetiously asked.

“They have no authority to do this,” he added. “These people are just fabricating new tyrannical powers drunk on their own power.”

Republicans in Bongino’s county are siding with the others drunk on power … like Nancy Pelosi:

Pelosi: “Oh, definitely long overdue for [a mask mandate]. And my understanding, that the Centers for Disease Control has recommended the use of masks, but not to demand—require it, because they don’t want to offend the president.” pic.twitter.com/02JFIhIpa3 — Resistbot (@resistbot) June 28, 2020

Martin County officials unanimously passed the brand new mandate despite hours of public commentary which leaned mostly toward residents’ opposition according to WPTV.

One woman reportedly compared the order to “a controlling boyfriend telling me what to wear.”

Bongino has previously warned that Americans could engage in civil unrest if federal, state, and local governments continue steadily to strip them of their freedom in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.

The mandate imposes non-criminal infractions, doling out increasing fines with each offense. Making it nothing more than a tax on residents.