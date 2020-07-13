Dan Bongino on backlash to tweet by slain cop’s daughter: ‘We live in the dumbest of times’

“Words cannot describe the pain I’m in, but I’m glad my dad is at peace,” the media outlet reported she composed on the very same day her dad and McAllen Officer Edelmiro Garza, 45, were shot and eliminated while reacting to a domestic disruption.

“You were an amazing man and anyone who ever came across you knew that,” she supposedly included in thetweet

.

ON MINNEAPOLIS’ NORTH SIDE, RESIDENTS CONCERN CALLS TO DEFUND COPS ‘IS IT GOING TO BECOME WORLD WAR III?’

“I’m going to miss you so much. you died doing what you loved most, you died a hero. i love you daddy, see you soon. #bluelivesmatter.”

One Twitter user reacted to her homage by implicating her of utilizing a “racist” hashtag, according toHeavy com.

“It’s an embarrassment,” Bongino stated. “The population of imbeciles right now is so ridiculous.”

Bongino made the remarks amidst a growing push to defund or take apart authorities departments throughout the nation following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis authorities custody inMay

.

“Think about this. … I get a text on my phone right here, I’m not joking, a couple times a year with the NYPD from a pal of mine that states somebody I understood or somebody who I understood understood somebody else [who] was either dead or shot,” Bongino stated.

“Now everyone listening, imagine that’s your job, just for a second, please to all the imbeciles who thought it would be a great idea to attack this woman.”

He went on to state picture you “appear to work and couple of times a year you get a text about how your staff members or somebody [you know] is either dead or shot.”

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“You can’t imagine that, thank God you don’t have to imagine that,” Bongino stated. “That’s what cops do, not you. So think about that when you attack this woman.”

Fox News’ Nick Givas contributed to this report.