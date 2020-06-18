Dan Bongino: ‘Geraldo Is Not Telling You The Truth’ About Atlanta Shooting

On Thursday, Fox News factor Geraldo Rivera shared a on social media marketing in which he or she noted the police officers active in the Rashad Brooks killing within Atlanta have been arrested. He noted that certain was billed with “capital felony murder,” which he or she believed had been instead simply “manslaughter.”

Geraldo Says Officer in Atlanta Shooting had been ‘Overcharged’ yet Still Insists Race Played a Role

Geraldo stated that the officials were “overcharged” but also intended Brooks getting African American played a task in his dying.

Black men shouldn’t obtain shot within the back when they’re stopped simply by white police when intoxicated in Wendy’s. Situations such as #RayshardBrooks should be de-escalated. Take the tips. Give the particular guy the citation or even summons. Don’t shot your pet in the back again. ⁦@SenatorTimScott⁩ is upon right monitor. pic.twitter.com/xRB3HA8yNr — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) June 18, 2020

That’s whenever conservative pundit Dan Bongino replied.

The 2 had contended about this concern during Fox News’ “Hannity” on Monday, but Bongino specifically tackled Rivera’s Thursday video having a video associated with his own.

Dan Bongino Fires Back at Geraldo

“Geraldo’s video here is total nonsense,” Bongino said. “He’s making two claims and drawing two conclusions, both entirely absurd, and based on nothing but his apparent eagerness to inflame the situation rather than fix it.”

“The first claim is that the office engaged in some type of a ‘manslaughter’ here, killing Mr. Brooks as he ran away, shooting him in the back on purpose,” Bongino continued. “That is not at all what happened.”

“Mr. Brooks violently resisted arrest, assaulted two police officers, stole a taser from one of them,” he or she explained. “Attempted to flee. He wasn’t engaged as he was fleeing, he was engaged after he pointed the taser at close range at the face of on of these officers and then fired it.”

“We don’t even know if the officer knew it was a taser at that point because it wasn’t his taser that was stolen, it was the other officer,” Bongino added. “And by the way, when you fire a taser, it sounds kind of like a gun. It’s also a deadly weapon. As, by the way, the district attorney who charged these officers had acknowledged a week earlier in another incident.”

GERALDO IS NOT SUGGESTING THE TRUTH 👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/XZ89LV13sw — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) June 18, 2020

Bongino went on to describe how these types of tragedies occasionally happen whilst doing law enforcement work.

“There were a number of incidents, sadly tragic, when people can be engaged with a firearm and sadly those rounds might hit them in the back,” he or she said. “In a number of incidents, turning a firearm at an officer repeatedly, attempting to jump a fence as we saw with the Brad James incident in 2012, when Officer James was pursuing a subject who then turned around while climbing the fence and fired rounds into his face.”

“There are a number of scenarios where subjects can be engaged, rounds would hit them potentially in the back,” he or she added.

“So Geraldo claiming otherwise, as if this is some kind of criminal incident, is absurd and offensive to every cop out there,” Bongino insisted.

Bongino: ‘Zero evidence whatsoever’ that competition played the role

Then the outspoken conservative tackled the issue of regardless of whether race performed a role within this incident.

“Secondly (Geraldo) keeps brining race into this with zero evidence whatsoever, that either of these officers were motivated by any racial animus whatsoever He doesn’t know that,” Bongino said.

Watch: Fox News’ @dbongino blasts DA more than murder cost in Rayshard Brooks capturing: “What they did was outrageous” pic.twitter.com/YJzrGc9wQW — TELEVISION News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) June 18, 2020

“He has zero evidence of that,” he or she added. “But he keeps saying it and unnecessarily inflaming the situation. It’s ridiculous. Until he can produce some evidence that there’s some racial animus here, then he should keep quiet about it.”

Bongino mentioned how the official who chance Brooks seemed to help attempt to save their life after that.

“The officer who engaged and fired on Mr. Brooks performed CPR afterwards to save his life and begged him to keep breathing,” Bongino mentioned. “That doesn’t sound like a racially motivated episode. A tragic one, but racially motivated? He’s just making that up and it’s nonsense.”

Bongino then mentioned he would notice Geraldo, most probably on Fox News, Thursday night.

“I’ll give it to him on the air tonight too, in person,” Bongino finished.