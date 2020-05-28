Dan Bongino calls ‘disturbing’ video of George Floyd arrest ‘really, really tough to watch’

FOUR MINNESOTA OFFICERS FIRED OVER DEATH OF BLACK MAN AFTER VIDEO SHOWS OFFICER PINNING KNEE AGAINST NECK

“That is it. And what I don’t understand about this … I get it, maybe it is a stressful job and we all understand that, but after a minute, 30 seconds, one minute when the subject is contained and you have other officers on the scene even engaging in crowd control, it is clear this could be potentially a deadly situation with a blood choke lasting that long and in this case, sadly it did. I mean, this is really, really tough to watch.”

Bongino clarified that there Are Two Sorts of chockeholds, also added that you, the “tracheal choke”, is “almost universally banned in law enforcement.”

“But what’s occurring here arises to be a carotid choke, that can be a blood clot, which dismisses… prior to the arteries that limits blood circulation to the mind. It is quite dangerous.

“After a long period of time, obviously, restricting blood flow to the brain is going to result in potentially permanent damage. In this case, death.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Four Minneapolis police officers connected to Floyd’s passing were fired and sooner Wednesday, Mayor Jacob Frey called for criminal charges to be registered against the officer found spat on Floyd’s throat, recognized as Derek Chauvin.

“I’ve wrestled with, more than anything else over the last 36 hours, one fundamental question: Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail?” stated Frey, who’s white.

He later included: “I saw no threat. I saw nothing that would signal that this kind of force was necessary.”

The FBI was investigating whether officers deprived Floyd of his civil rights.

The Associated Press donated to this particular report.