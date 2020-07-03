Dan Andrews’ lockdown plan questioned with half of Melbourne’s active COVID-19 cases in lockdown

Questions are rising around whether Melbourne should expand its 36 suburb lockdown zone, with new COVID-19 cases rising and being identified in suburbs outside of hotspots.

As of Friday, you can find 442 active cases over the state, with only about half in hotspot suburbs.

The figure is 66 more than your day before in what is Melbourne’s 17th consecutive day of double-digit increases.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos on Thursday unveiled four postcodes with the best number of new cases in days gone by week – 3064, 3047, 3060 and 3031.

As of Friday, you can find 442 active cases over the state, with only about half in hotspot suburbs. The figure is 66 a lot more than the day before in what’s Melbourne’s 17th consecutive day of double-digit increases. There have been 2368 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Victoria since the pandemic began

The later included Flemington and Kensington, two suburbs bordering hotspot Ascot Vale (3031) in Melbourne’s inner-north.

The suburbs are two of a number of others perhaps not yet defined as hotspots and even listed for lockdown. The other suburbs include City of Melbourne with 39 active cases, Wyndham with 22, Casey with 21, Melton with 19, Yarra with 12 and Whittlesea with 21.

Of the Friday increase in Melbourne, 17 of the active cases were connected to contained outbreaks, 28 remain under investigation, one is from hotel quarantine and 20 originated in routine testing.

Twenty-three people in Melbourne are in hospital with the herpes virus, including six in intensive care.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald about the ‘best path’ to beating COVID-19 in Victoria, University of Melbourne epidemiologist Tony Blakely said Premier Daniel Andrews expanding the lockdown to incorporate more suburbs was the solution.

In recent weeks, Mr Andrews has become called ‘Chairman Dan’ or ‘Dictator Dan’ after it was so-called he had been dictatorial.

Passengers arriving from Melbourne are greeted by staff from NSW Health (pictured, right) to check for COVID-19 symptoms at Sydney Airport. An overall total of 36 suburbs in Victoria have already been placed in to lockdown carrying out a spike in COVID-19 cases. People fall into line to get a COVID-19 test (pictured, left) in a lockdown suburb in Victoria

‘Then hopefully we are able to can get on top of it,’ Mr Blakely said. ‘I’d be very, very amazed if we didn’t see more suburbs enter lockdown.’

For a Local Government Area to go into lockdown, a postcode will need to have at least five active cases, with the rate in the postcode exceeding 20 per 100,000 people.

Australian National University’s Professor Peter Collignon said locking down more suburbs, however, wasn’t necessarily the best answer as ‘we cannot be in lockdown for another two years’.

Melbourne has locked down 36 of its suburbs to get ahead of the spread of COVID-19. The suburbs (pictured) are located across 10 Local Government Areas (LGAs)

‘The smartest thing people can perform is carry on practicing social distancing when using hand sanitiser and wearing face masks,’ that he said. ‘We need to carry on with what we’ve been doing.

‘It’s really important for individuals everywhere in Melbourne – not just in the hotspots – to scrub their hands, don’t go near the sick and steer clear of others.

‘It’s perhaps not the active cases we have to be worried about right now – oahu is the cases showing up overnight. What that says is it’s spreading in an area and hasn’t been pinned down as of this time.’

Streets in suburbs which were placed in to lockdown, such as for example one in Ascot Vale (pictured), are actually like ghost towns carrying out a spike in coronavirus cases

Professor Collignon’s comments come as more than 10,000 people in Victoria refused to be tested for COVID-19 in a suburban testing blitz, which started on June 25.

More than 880,000 COVID-19 tests have already been done in the state considering that the start of the year, with 24,430 tests conducted on Thursday alone.

There have already been 2368 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Victoria considering that the pandemic began.