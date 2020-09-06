DAMS slams “unacceptable” F2 reliability after Ticktum DQ

Team principal Francois Sicard also hit out at the “unacceptable” reliability of the current F2 car, citing multiple engine-related failures throughout the season.

Ticktum pulled over at Curva Grande immediately after securing victory in Sunday’s F2 race, and had to be dropped off in the pitlane in the medical car to celebrate his victory. Following the race, Ticktum was disqualified from the sprint race having been unable to provide the required fuel sample required by F2’s sporting regulations.

In a statement, Sicard lambasted the decision to disqualify Ticktum, stating that the fuel tank had suffered a leak – and claimed that the F2 organisers had prior knowledge of a problem with the spec fuel cells used by all teams.

“This fuel tank problem has been known to the championship organisers and their suppliers for several races,” said Sicard. “The tank in Dan’s car was serviced three races ago, but we still had an issue.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Sicard added: “Just before the finish line, [Dan] started to have some cuts and after a few meters crossing the line, the engine kept cutting so we asked Dan to park the car. We were starting to try and understand what happened because we had many engine issues this year, so we thought it was due to the engine, and after we thought it’s…