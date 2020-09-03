Damon Arnette is in a cast, and that’s bad news for Raiders fans

Las Vegas Raiders first-round choice Damon Arnette is using a cast with the season quickly approaching

Earlier today, the Las Vegas Raiders decided to cut NFL seasoned cornerbackPrince Amukamara No, it didn’t relate to the viral video of him being juked out by receiver Hunter Renfrow, however due to the fact that head coach Jon Gruden was impressed by first-round choice Damon Arnette’s play throughout training school. Just days after the radiant recommendation, Arnette is handling an injury.

According to NFL expert Ian Rapoport, Arnette is handling a fracture in his best thumb and is using a soft cast. It’s presently unidentified if Arnette will miss out on the routine season opener, or if he’ll play through the discomfort.

Source: #Raiders first-round CB Damon Arnette just recently suffered a fracture in his thumb. He’s presently in a soft cast. A rough scenario for the novice who had actually impressed, though he did when have fun with a club at Ohio State. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2020

Damon Arnette was impressing Raiders coaches in camp

While this is viewed as bad news for Arnette, he’s not brand-new to using a club on his hand. Last season at Ohio State, Arnette had fun with a soft cast after breaking a bone in his wrist. In 11 video games, Arnette taped 35 overall takes on, 8 passes safeguarded, one …