Damian Lillard turns to recording music inside NBA bubble | NBA News

When Damian Lillard finishes his daily hoop duties for the Portland Trailblazers, he can spend the majority of his downtime inside the NBA bubble working on his other passion: music.

The All-Star point guard turned section of his suite into a mini recording studio at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, where his team will make a push for a playoff berth. The league constructed a social bubble to resume the NBA season and protect 22 teams from coronavirus while at the resort, which features several activities such as walking trails, a bowling alley and a lake for fishing or boating.

But under his rap persona Dame D.O.L.L.A., Lillard expects to turn his attention to laying down tracks when he could be not occupied with basketball. He is striving to make his rap persona just as well called his pro basketball identity, like the Emmy-winning actor Donald Glover who won multiple Grammys under his alter ego, Childish Gambino.

“That is the point I want to get to,” that he said. “I admire him with how he has established himself into two different lanes. People respect him in each lane. That is my goal.”

Lillard’s room is equipped with a microphone perched on a stand, headphones, laptop with recording computer software and audio interface to control every thing. He said the thick carpet in his room should help the sound quality.

He said the set-up is simple, however it is sufficient for him to create music in a room where that he can isolate himself.

“I saw people saying that there would be complaints of (me) recording music, but I don’t have any speakers. Everything is in the headphone speakers,” he said. “I am rapping out loud, but not screaming to the top of my lungs. Nobody is going to hear me rapping.”

Lillard has earned respect in the hip-hop world as a socially conscious lyricist as Dame D.O.L.L.A., which means Different On Levels the Lord Allows. He has recorded songs with a few of the biggest names in the music industry including Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz and Jamie Foxx. He also performed with Wayne throughout NBA All-Star weekend early in the day this year.

Last month, Lillard released Goat Spirit featuring Raphael Saadiq and the powerful Blacklist, a song addressing police brutality of unarmed black people. It is just a song that he felt compelled to released after the killing of George Floyd, who died after having a Minneapolis police pressed a knee in to his neck for several minutes.

Once the NBA season restarts, Lillard will have the language ‘How Many More?’ stitched on his jersey. He said he doesn’t consider himself an activist, but that he wants to express his feelings on the good and negative matters impacting his community.

That is what also led Lillard to release his new song and music video ‘Home Team’ on Friday. The song pays homage to his family and closest friends that he financially helped start their entrepreneurial journey.

“They do all these things and those are the things that Im investing in to make my people deeper and stronger,” said Lillard of his friends who have turn into a businessman, chef, handyman as well as a farmer. “It is not an entourage of people that hangout with me, because I am an NBA player. It is my strong circle.”

