Damian Lillard says Portland Trail Blazers ‘deserve to be’ in Western Conference Play-In | NBA News

Damian Lillard stated the Portland Trail Blazers deserve their location in the Western Conference Play-In after leading his group to an exhilarating triumph over the Brooklyn Nets.



Live NBA Play-In Tournament Game 1.





Saturday 15 th August 7: 30 pm.



Lillard sent out Portland into the NBA’s very first Play-In series with 42 more points and an important take, assisting the Trail Blazers escape with a 134-133 win over the Nets on Thursday night.

The Trail Blazers protected the No 8 seed in the Western Conference just after Brooklyn’s Caris LeVert, who scored 37 points, missed out on a jumper prior to time ended.

Portland will play the ninth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, survive on SkySports If the Grizzlies win, a choosing video game in between the 2 groups would happen onSunday The winner of the Play-In takes the last Western Conference playoff area and will deal with the Los Angeles Lakers in the preliminary.