Damian Lillard: Portland Trail Blazers guard out of Game 5 against Los Angeles Lakers | NBA News

All-Star guard Damian Lillard has actually been ruled out of Game 5 of the Portland Trail Blazers’ first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers with an ideal knee sprain.

Lillard’s lack increases the size of the obstacle the Blazers face, as they look for to reverse a 3-1 deficit in the very best-of- 7 series against the Western Conference front runners.



Live NBA: Portland @ LA Lakers GM5





Thursday 27th August 2:00 am.

(*5 *).

Lillard left Monday’s Game 4 against the Lakers in the 3rd quarter. He missed out on the rest of the game. His status for Wednesday night’s Game 5 was revealed on Tuesday afternoon after a set of MRI scans verified the injury.

The vibrant scorer has actually been the body and soul of the Trail Blazers because the NBA’s reboot late last month.

He directed the group to a 6-2 record to close out the routine season in the NBA bubble as the Blazers made an area in a play-in series against theMemphis Grizzlies Portland advanced into the preliminary with a 126-122 triumph as Lillard scored 31 points with 10 helps.