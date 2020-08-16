Damian Lillard named MVP of seeding games at NBA bubble | NBA News

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard was named the runaway MVP of the seeding games at the NBA bubble on Saturday.

Lillard was the consentaneous winner, protecting all 22 first-place choose 110 points. Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker was a far-off runner-up with 58 points. Joining Lillard and Booker on the All-Seeding Games first string were Indiana Pacers’ TJ Warren, Dallas Mavericks super star Luka Doncic and James Harden of the Houston Rockets.

















Damian Lillard flew for a big dunk en path to 31 points in Portland’s win over Memphis in the Western Conference Play-In



Lillard balanced an NBA- high 37.6 points and 9.6 helps in the seeding games, leading Portland to a 6-2 record. The Trail Blazers won their last 3 seeding games, with Lillard scoring 51 points versus the Philadelphia 76ers, connecting his …