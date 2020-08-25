Damian Lillard Leaves Game 4 with Knee Injury

The Portland Trail Blazers lost Damian Lillard to an ideal knee injury in the 3rd quarter of their Game 4 loss to theLakers An MRI carried out on the star guard has actually returned undetermined, the group has announced.

Lillard will go through an extra MRI on Tuesday as the group looks for to much better comprehend the problem afflicting him.

The All-Star tried to go back to the game after at first hurting the knee on a driving effort however immediately went back to the sidelines and didn’t return.

While the game was long lost prior to Lillard missed out on most of the 2nd half, any prolonged lack for Lillard would be a significant obstacle for a currently diminished Portland team dealing with removal versus the NBA’s front runner.

This isn’t Lillard’s very first brush with injury this series. He dislocated a finger on his non-shooting hand in Game 2 however had the ability to wear in Game 3 without problem.

