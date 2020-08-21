Damian Lillard Leaves Game 2 with Dislocated Finger

A dislocated left index finger will sideline Damian Lillard for at least the remainder of Game 2. The superstar injured the finger in the third quarter of a lopsided game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.

An X-ray conducted on Lillard’s finger returned negative so there’s hope that the All-Star has avoided a significant injury. That said, there’s been no official timeline reported for the injury or even in depth explanation of the injury itself.

Lillard is right-handed so the injury is on his non-shooting hand, small consolation for a Blazers team that has desperately relied on his heroics to sneak into the postseason.

More to come.

1