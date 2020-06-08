Dame Vera Lynn’s children’s fund faces financial hardship

The Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity has been plunged in to financial turmoil, as managers said its lack of front-line status meant it could maybe not access emergency funding.

The charity, which relies entirely on personal and corporate donations, helps kids aged under five that are born with cerebral palsy and other motor learning impairments.

Glenys Creese, its head of service, told The Daily Telegraph that it was forecast to lose a third of its funding this year, which may have a “significant impact” on its activities. As an effect, it has launched an urgent situation appeal, warning that without help it may need to shut permanently. DVLCC relies in Cuckfield, West Sussex, and has helped more than 600 children as it opened in 2001.

It has just 10 employees who provide educational and play group sessions, swimming and music therapy. But some staff are due to be produced redundant since it has been unable to provide its one-to-one services or raise funds during lockdown.

It has as an alternative run video sessions for families via Zoom, providing them with exercises and activities to do using their children. Ms Creese said fundraising activities such as a D-Day Darlings concert and a household walk, had had to be cancelled. “We receive no statutory funding at all from the Government,” she added. “So we do a lot of community fundraising. But because we are not a front-line service we have not received any emergency funding.”

It was predicted that UK charities would lose more than £4 billion to the conclusion of May. Experts have warned that even for individuals who can access government support, which includes a £750 million grant, it isn’t enough and is not trickling through fast enough. Robin Osterley, the principle executive of the Charity Retail Association, said: “Income across the sector has dropped off a cliff. Events can’t be held, street fundraising is on hold, there is a clear trend for people to divert donations away from charities to the NHS. Yet the demand for its services has never been greater – it’s a significant double whammy.”

Deborah Hay, the DVLCC’s trustees chairman, said these were not qualified to receive any of the Government’s coronavirus Small Business Grants or Business Interruption Loan Scheme. Ms Hay said: “We are asking people to support smaller charities like our own that are not on the front line of the coronavirus crisis but still provide vital services. In the same way that Dame Vera Lynn provided positivity during the Second World War, the charity will keep smiling through this very troubling time – but we do need your help.”

Dame Vera urged the public to back the charity she launched not quite 20 years back when Scope stopped funding certain services. “I ask all those who are able to support this wonderful cause and help young children with motor impairments to do so,” she said. “I would also like to thank our supporters who have already helped us. They have each shown the same wonderful spirit we have seen in people like Captain Tom Moore.”

Roberta Fusco, the Charity Finance Group director of policy and engagement, warned that the ongoing future of many charities was definately not certain. “Almost three quarters of charities with paid staff are using the furlough scheme, simply as a means to survive,” she said. “Yet its very use represents a loss in both delivery and capacity.