Dame Vera Lynn honoured with a Spitfire and Hurricane flypast as crowds line the streets of her Sussex village for her funeral  – Armenian News

Forces’ sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn – who gave hope to millions of Britons fighting around the globe during the darkest hours of the Second World War – was today honoured with a Spitfire and Hurricane flypast above her beloved Sussex village before her funeral.

The adored star, who risked her own life to entertain troops with morale-boosting visits to the front line during the conflict, died aged 103 on June 18 and today the historic aircraft tore across the clear East Sussex sky in a moving tribute to 1 of Britain’s best-known and best-loved singers.

On her final journey through the picturesque village of Ditchling, mourners including BBC DJ Zoe Ball wiped away tears as they lined the streets to see the hearse carrying her coffin wrapped in a Union Flag, that was guided by members of all three Armed Forces and followed closely by her family. A service at Brighton Crematorium followed.

Poignantly her funeral coincides with the 80th anniversary of the start of the Battle of Britain, in which the Royal Air Force defeated the Luftwaffe and staved off invasion from Hitler’s forces in France, the Daily Mail reports.

Minutes after the funeral began the Queen’s official Twitter account said: “Today marks the 80th anniversary of the start of the Battle of Britain, the battle which turned the tide of World War Two. I remember the Battle of Britain being fought in the skies above us, and we shall never forget the courage and sacrifice of that time”.

Her Majesty sent a private message of condolence to her family while Prince Charles led public tributes after Dame Vera’s death.