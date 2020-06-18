Dame Vera Lynn, Forces’ Sweetheart, dead at 103 – Armenian News

Forces’ Sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn has died today aged 103 as Britons like the royal family paid tribute to the much-loved singer who will forever be remembered for her ‘magical voice’, morale-boosting songs and risking her very own life to go to troops around the world during the Second World War, the Daily Mail reports.

Dame Vera became emblematic of freedom for the men usually thousands of miles from home and songs such as for instance ‘We’ll Meet Again’ and ‘The White Cliffs of Dover’ gave them hope in their darkest hours they would 1 day return to their loved-ones in Britain.

And at home hits such as “There’ll Always Be An England” gave millions belief better days lay ahead as the Luftwaffe lay siege to UK cities through the Blitz and threatened invasion from France before the Allies swept Hitler’s forces aside.

While her music was a beacon of hope between 1939 and 1945, her words in “We’ll Meet Again” resonated again in today’s coronavirus pandemic with the Queen with them to inspire modern Britain to evoke the spirit of its wartime generation and battle through the coronavirus crisis.