On April 12, from 10:26 to 17:30, the National Crisis Management և Regional Crisis Management Centers received alarms that due to the wind, the roofs of buildings, structures, vehicles were damaged in different administrative districts of Yerevan. trees և billboards ․

In particular, in Avan, Arabkir, Ajapnyak, Davtashen, Nor Nork, Nork-Marash, Kentron, Shengavit administrative districts of Yerevan, Narek village of Ararat region, Jermuk of Vayots Dzor region, Vayk, Abovyan, Charentsavan towns of Kotayk region, Getamej, Mayarakovsky, In the villages of Geghi.

Fighting squads and operative groups from the fire-rescue detachments of the regional rescue departments of the Yerevan city of the Ministry of Emergency Situations left for the scene.

***

On April 12, at 11:32 am, the National Center for Crisis Management received an alarm that a tree had fallen on a car due to a strong wind near 50/8 Ashtarak Highway. Rescuers’ help was needed.

A fire brigade from the fire-rescue detachment of the rescue department of the Yerevan city of the Ministry of Emergency Situations left for the scene.

It turned out that the tree fell on the fence of “ARCS Gracia International Rehabilitation Center” LLC (about 4 square meters were damaged), “Mercedes Benz E-200” (driver: HB) և “Nissan Teana” parked nearby. (driver: A ․ M ․) on cars ․ the latter were also damaged.

The rescuers removed the tree from the area.

***

On April 12, at 11:34 am, the Ararat Regional Crisis Management Center received information that due to a strong wind, the roof of the refrigerator in the yard of one of the houses in Narek village fell on an electric pole and a gas pipe. rescuers’ help is needed.

A fire brigade from the fire-rescue detachment of the regional rescue department of the Emergency Situations Ministry left for the scene.

It turned out that due to the strong wind, the iron components of the roof of the refrigerator (about 160 square meters) fell, the tin roof on the electric pole, the gas pipe.

Rescuers dismantled the components on the electric pole and gas pipe.

***

On April 12, at 11:30 am, the Kotayk Regional Crisis Management Center received a call that a part of the roof of the “Getamej” poultry farm in the village of Getamej was damaged by a strong wind է fell և rescuers’ help is needed.

Two fire brigades from the fire-rescue detachments of the regional rescue department of the Emergency Situations Ministry left for the scene.

It turned out that about 100 square meters of the roof of the poultry factory was damaged by a strong wind.

Rescuers dismantled the wooden roof components և sheets (about 100 square meters).

