On the work done by the RA Nature Protection և Subsoil Inspection Body from April 11 to 22, 2022

During the control, 52 cases were registered, of which 28 cases were counted 9,653,520 AMD damage to the environment, in 6 cases an administrative fine in the amount of 390,000 AMD was imposed.

In the past 96,750 cases were registered in 20 cases In the amount of AMD brought to the environment damage:, An administrative fine in the amount of 1,510,000 AMD was imposed.

In particular:

Flora conservation

33 cases were registered, of which 27 were estimated to cause damage to the environment in the amount of 9,652,520 AMD.

In the past 3 cases were registered, of which: 2 was calculated in the amount of 96,750 AMD brought to the environment Damage, an administrative fine in the amount of 200,000 AMD was imposed by 3.

Animal of the world protection: field:

Damage to the environment in the amount of 1000 AMD was calculated in 1 registered case.

Atmospheric air և water protection, waste disposal, land use և conservation

6 cases were registered, in 2 of which an administrative fine in the amount of AMD 100,000 was imposed.

In the past An administrative fine in the amount of AMD 200,000 was imposed in one case.

Subsoil protection sector

3 cases were registered.

Reporting: established within non-submission

7 cases were registered, in 3 of which an administrative fine in the amount of 210,000 AMD was imposed.

In the past In 16 cases, an administrative fine in the amount of AMD 1,110,000 was imposed.

State examinations

1 case was registered.

Violation of rules for protection of natural objects specially protected by the state և regime

An administrative fine in the amount of AMD 80,000 was imposed on one registered case.

RA Ministry of Health is: sent: 10: case: (general, 1.395.200: RA: AMD:).

556,800 AMD was paid to the RA state budget during the mentioned period.

About inspections

During the reporting period, the head of the BJP issued 2 instructions on conducting an inspection, of which:

1: construction

1: waste installation, transportation, neutralization.

Based on the results of 5 previous inspections, 6 decisions on administrative fines in the amount of 680,000 AMD were made, and damage to nature was calculated in the amount of 138,000 AMD. 3 instructions were given to eliminate the violations.

RA Nature Protection և Subsoil Inspection Body