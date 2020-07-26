Dalvin Cook’s agent denies player will report to Minnesota Vikings camp on time | NFL News





Dalvin Cook is considering an agreement extension with the Minnesota Vikings

The agent of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has actually rejected tips he will report to training camp on time, opposing the group’s head coach Mike Zimmer.

Zimmer, who has actually simply signed a three-year extension as Vikings coach, discussed throughout a virtual interview on Saturday that Cook informed him personally that he would be prepared for camp.

But those guarantees, that the 24- year-old would report with other veteran gamers on Tuesday, have actually been cast doubt on by Cook’s agent Zac Hiller.

“First, congrats to coach Zimmer on his well-earned extension,” Hiller informed ESPN‘s Adam Schefter.

“However, Dalvin has not spoken to him in regards to reporting to camp. We are unsure why this was said. I hope Dalvin can continue to play a major role in the Vikings’ future success.”

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer is positive Cook will report for camp however Cook’s agent has actually cast doubt on that

Reports last month stated Cook, who turns 25 in August, would think about holding out if not provided an agreement extension.

He is getting in the last year of his agreement however, under the brand-new cumulative bargaining arrangement, if Cook does not report on time he would lose an accumulated season, which would make him a limited complimentary agent rather of an unlimited complimentary agent next spring.

Cook is apparently looking for a brand-new agreement of around $13 m, after at first requesting for almost $16 m. The group apparently made a preliminary deal of less than $10 m each year.

Among NFL running backs, just Christian McCaffrey, Ezekiel Elliott, Le’Veon Bell, David Johnson and Derrick Henry balance more than $8m on multi-year offers.

Only another (Melvin Gordon) averages more than $6.125 m on a non-rookie, multi-year offer.

Cook was called to the Pro Bowl last season

Cook played a career-high 14 video games last season, hurrying for 1,135 backyards and 13 goals.

He likewise had 53 receptions out of the backfield while making Pro Bowl honours, missing out on the last 2 video games of the routine season with a shoulder injury.

A 2017 Vikings second-round choice, Cook was restricted by injuries to 15 video games in his very first 2 seasons integrated.

He tore his left ACL in his novice season and was put on hurt reserve after 4 video games, prior to missing out on video games due to a hamstring injury in the 2018 project.