Dalvin Cook: Minnesota Vikings running back holding out for ‘reasonable’ extension | NFL News

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will reportedly be holding out from coaching camp till he’s given a contract extension.

The 24-year-old is eager to for his new deal to a minimum of match the $13m per season contract of Houston Texans running back David Johnson, based on ESPN’s Adam Shefter.

Cook is within the remaining yr of his rookie deal and because of earn $1.3m in base wage this yr, whereas quarterback Kirk Cousins was just lately handed an extension that can see him earn £30m per season.

The 2017 second-round choose starred within the Vikings’ street to the playoffs final yr with 1,135 dashing yards and 13 touchdowns as he was named to the Pro Bowl for the primary time. Cook went on to hurry for 94 yards and two touchdowns to assist Minnesota beat the New Orleans Saints 26-20 after time beyond regulation of their Wild Card matchup.

He was reduce in need of finishing his first 16-game season because of a shoulder harm that dominated him out of the ultimate two regular-season video games, following on from his 11 video games season 2018 and 4 video games in 2017.

Cook’s rookie yr ended prematurely when he tore his left ACL and was subsequently positioned on injured reserve.

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey set the market this offseason as he was rewarded with a brand new contract that can earn him $16m per yr.

Le’Veon Bell famously held out on the Pittsburgh Steelers and sat out the whole 2018 season after refusing to signal his franchise tag, whereas Melvin Gordon sat out the Los Angeles Chargers’ first 4 video games in 2019 having threatened to demand a commerce if the crew did not provide him a brand new contract.

Gordon finally returned in Week Five however moved on to the Denver Broncos this offseason.