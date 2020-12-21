Ariana Grande is engaged!

The singer took to the social media platform Instagram to give the message of her engagement. She shared a photo of her engagement ring with a lovely caption. The ring was made of diamond. The 27-year-old superstar is engaged to Dalton Gomez.

There were a number of pictures posted by her including a close shot of her diamond ring. Dalton Gomez is an agent of real state. According to sources, the couple is extremely happy about the news. Even the parents of Ariana and Dalton Gomez are as excited as the newly engaged couple.

Dalton Gomez Seems To Be Special For Ariana

The couple received a lot of congratulatory comments from celebrities. Scooter Braun, the manager of Ariana, also commented on the same picture that she had posted. He expressed his love and happiness over the news. Hailey Baldwin, the wife of Justin Bieber, too commented. She expressed excitement and happiness over the news of the engagement.

A source revealed the dating history of Ariana and her fiancé, Dalton Gomez. It said that they had started dating in the month of January. It also revealed that the couple was together during the lockdown induced by the coronavirus. Together, they spent the lockdown days in the home of the singer in Los Angeles.

Re[orts came in that said, Ariana did not want to make her relationship public. She tried her best to keep it as private as she could. However, it seems to be a different case with Dalton Gomez. She made it public with him reveals how happy she is with Dalton.

The couple made their relationship official for the first time in Ariana’s music video. The ‘Stuck With You’ video came in May. After that, the singer posted a picture on Instagram that showed her cuddling with her fiancé.