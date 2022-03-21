Dalma Garden Mall co-founder and executive director Edgar Khachatryan has died. A message about this was spread on the Facebook page of Dalma Garden Mall.

“Dalma Garden Mall announces with deep sorrow the news of the untimely death of our friend, partner, co-founder, executive director Edgar Khachatryan.

Edgar was not only the founding director of Dalma Garden Mall, the main driving force, but also a great friend and father. With Dalma Mall he fundamentally changed the culture of trade in Armenia, made a great contribution to the development of the Armenian economy.

Despite his young age, Edgar was a great leader who always motivated and supported us.

As his team, we will do our best to continue the path we started with the high quality that would satisfy him.

May his memory always be bright. ”