Dallas Wings’ Satou Sabally focusing on the bigger picture, not Rookie of the Year | NBA News

The winner of the WNBA Rookie Of The Year race is nearly ensured a fantastic profession, which is something that is not assured to numerous gamers.

The minimal number of league lineup areas suggests that it’s tough to protect routine agreements, however an appearance back over the award winners recommends a long, effective profession.

Recently, the names of Napheesa Collier, A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Jewell Loyd, Chiney Ogwumike and Elena Delle Donne reveal champs and MVPs. And returning even more sees a lot more success: Nneka Ogwumike, Maya Moore, Tina Charles, Angel McCoughtry, Candace Parker, Seimone Augustus, Diana Taurasi, Cheryl Ford, Tamika Catchings, Chamique Holdsclaw – all these have, and some are still developing, excellent traditions in the video game.

So is the award something Satou Sabally and her fellow Dallas Wings rookie are considering?