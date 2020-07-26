Dallas shooting outside bar injures 4, reportedly after men denied entry over coronavirus rules

Police stated he went to his automobile and returned with an “assault-type weapon.” The bouncer, who had denied the guy entry, protected the doors.

The suspect, polices stated, fired into the structure, triggering the reported injuries.

The declared shooter then went to the back of the bar where he was “confronted by armed patrons,” and they bombarded the suspect.

The shooter left the bar on Riverfront Boulevard prior to polices came to the scene.

One customer who was within throughout the shooting said she feared for her life.

“And so they pushed him out of the restaurant and locked the doors and he went into his car and he just started spraying the place,” Micaela Dartson said.

“There’s gunfire and glass flying everywhere and we all hit the floor,” she included. “You can tell it was an assault rifle. I mean, there was so many shots, it was unbelievable.”

One victim reportedly was shot in the arm. The 2nd victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The last victim was shot and stated in important condition at a neighboring health center.