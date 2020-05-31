Dallas Man Viciously Beaten, Kicked For Defending Business

BREAKING: man critically injured at Dallas riots

It seems he tried to defend a store with a big sword

Looters ran at him, then he charged rioters

They then beat him with a skateboard and stoned him with medium sized rocks

I known as an Ambulance and it’s on the best way pic.twitter.com/kFxl3kjsBC

— ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) May 31, 2020

