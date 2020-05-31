Dallas Man Viciously Beaten, Kicked For Defending Business

Jasyson
A small enterprise proprietor was brutally crushed by looters as a result of he dared to defend his retailer.

It occurred Saturday evening in Dallas … as looters descended on the person’s retailer, he picked up a sword to attempt to defend himself and his enterprise.

The disturbing video reveals rioters viciously beat him, rendering him bloody and unconscious. He was crushed with skateboards, rocks and fists, and suffered a number of gashes throughout his physique. You even hear somebody yell, “Turn him over!”

The man was taken to a hospital by ambulance the place he is at the moment in secure situation.

Dallas exploded in violence Saturday evening with protests.



