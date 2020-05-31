Dallas Man Viciously Beaten, Kicked For Defending Business

Breaking News
A small enterprise proprietor was brutally crushed by looters as a result of he dared to defend his retailer.
It occurred Saturday evening in Dallas … as looters descended on the person’s retailer, he picked up a sword to attempt to defend himself and his enterprise.
BREAKING: man critically injured at Dallas riots
It seems he tried to defend a store with a big sword
Looters ran at him, then he charged rioters
They then beat him with a skateboard and stoned him with medium sized rocks
I known as an Ambulance and it’s on the best way pic.twitter.com/kFxl3kjsBC
— ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) May 31, 2020
@ElijahSchaffer
The disturbing video reveals rioters viciously beat him, rendering him bloody and unconscious. He was crushed with skateboards, rocks and fists, and suffered a number of gashes throughout his physique. You even hear somebody yell, “Turn him over!”
The man was taken to a hospital by ambulance the place he is at the moment in secure situation.
Dallas exploded in violence Saturday evening with protests.