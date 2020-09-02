Dallas Man In Police Custody, Told Officers ‘I Killed My Family’ – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM)– Dallas murder investigators jailed a man Monday early morning for his supposed connection to the murders of his other half and 2 teenage children.

The suspect, James Webb, 57, told police he had “killed his family.”

His other half and the kids, age 13 and 16 were discovered at the Rosemont apartment or condos on John West Rd in East Dallas on Monday early morning.

According to the arrest affidavit, Webb and his other half awakened together and by 10 a.m. an argument began after Webb grumbled about how loud the kids were.

During the argument Webb drew his pistol and shot his other half a minimum of 2 times– eliminating her.

He then shot and killed both kids, according to police.

“The kids get up go to school every morning, no arguing or anything like that. The last time I saw her she was getting groceries out the car, and the boys were helping her, and you’d never think that he would do that,” stated next-door neighbor Chanel Lockhart.

After, Webb waited an hour and after that called 911 through his emergency situation medical alert.

Police stated a pistol was discovered inside the house in addition to numerous shell housings.

“This is a horrible scene… just a horrific situation,” a representative for the police department stated.