Dallas ISD Principal Drives 1,300 Miles To Deliver Diploma Covers To All His Graduating Seniors – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – ​COVID-19 has triggered faculty years and senior celebrations to be lower quick, however at one Dallas ISD highschool, the varsity’s principal ​needs to verify his seniors don’t miss out on one of the crucial memorable experiences of commencement.

Booker T. Washington High School f​or the Performing and Visual Arts Principal Dr. Scott Rudes has made it his mission to personally ship diploma covers to all of his graduates. ​In the previous week ​he’s spent 50 hours within the automobile, ​driving greater than 1,300 miles for these moments. ​

“When we found out that we weren’t ​going to have in person graduation, I really felt ​disconnected and I wanted a chance to celebrate with each of my seniors,” he stated. “I’m living this as a parent myself. I have a senior in the class of 2020 and so I know how rough this has been for everybody. It’s been a bit of a gut punch for everyone, so I can bring a little bit of joy. I’ll tell you what I get just as much out of it as the graduates do.”

“I think it’s so fun. I’ve see pictures ​of Dr. Rudes jumping on the trampoline with some of my friends, one of my friends did a slip and slide to get her diploma. Everyone is just trying to make the most of it,” ​senior Maggie Dzina stated.

“It really feels very special that he’s coming to everyone’s houses,” senior ​Zoe Nguyen stated.

In simply over per week, Dr. Rudes has delivered round 200 diploma covers. ​

“I do about 25-28 a day,” he stated. “We have 249 seniors. I’ve been loving every stop I’ve made! I get just as much joy out ​of it as the graduates do. It’s just a unique special moment.” ​