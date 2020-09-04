Dallas Goedert poised for a big year amid Zach Ertz contract drama

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 29: (New York City DAILIES OUT) Dallas Goedert # 88 of the Philadelphia Eagles in action versus the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 29, 2019 in East Rutherford,New Jersey Philadelphia Eagles beat the New York Giants 34-17. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Dallas Goedert’s success will make complex the Zach Ertz circumstance.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Zach Ertz apparently struck a dead stop today in regards to a contract extension. The tight end saw Travis Kelce, Austin Hooper, and George Kittle all raise the marketplace this offseason. Then the Eagles reacted with a lowball deal and his future remains in doubt.

The Eagles likewise have some take advantage of in the kind ofDallas Goedert The tight end is entering his 3rd NFL season in 2020 and saw his targets increase from 44 in 2018 to 87 in 2019. Goedert had 5 goals last season compared to Ertz’s 6 and is set to make simply under $1 million in 2020.

So will Goedert’s increase doom Ertz’s possibilities of staying with the Eagles?

Dallas Goedert is on the best track

The Eagles will need to pay either Ertz or Goedert as both are presently set to strike totally free company following the 2021 season. The latter is clearly the more affordable alternative and …