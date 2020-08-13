Dallas FC’s Reggie Cannon criticizes booing of players kneeling during national anthem

At least one fan could be heard voicing displeasure in Sky Sports’ coverage as players from Dallas FC and Nashville knelt in protest against racial injustice.

“You got fans booing you for people taking a stand for what they believe in. Millions of other people support this cause and we discussed with every other team and the league what we’re going to do and we’ve got fans booing us in our own stadium. How disgraceful is that? Honestly, for lack of a better word, it p****d me off.

“You can’t even have support from your own fans in your own stadium. It’s baffling to me.”

Wednesday’s contest was the first MLS match with fans since the league was suspended in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. Cannon said Dallas had informed both Nashville and the league that the players would kneel. He had, he said, asked for the national anthem to not be played. But on Saturday MLS Commisoner Don Garber said the anthem would be played when fans were in attendance. In June, MLS said in a statement that it supported players’ right to peacefully protest during national anthems before games, saying: “Major League Soccer stands by the ideals of freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest that are the hallmarks of the United States and Canada.” Cannon, 22, added after the 1-0 loss, played before nearly…

