Dallas Cowboys waive Gerald McCoy after rupturing quadriceps tendon | NFL News

McCoy had actually signed a three-year, $18m agreement with Dallas in totally free firm
Last Updated: 19/08/20 7:07 am
Gerald McCoy has actually been waived by the Dallas Cowboys a day after he burst his right quadriceps tendon throughout the very first cushioned practice of training school.
The protective take on has actually been eliminated for the whole of the 2020 season and went through surgical treatment on the injury on Tuesday.
The Cowboys signed the veteran to a three-year, $18m agreement in totally free firm in March, however ESPN’ s Adam Schefter reported McCoy’s offer consisted of an injury waiver on his quad.
Gerald McCoy has an injury waiver on his quad in his agreement; if he injures quad, which he did, they can cut him, per source. And they did. He can keep his $3 million bonus offer however Cowboys appear not to owe him anymore. https://t.co/qcRkUP87wj
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) …