Dallas Cowboys waive Gerald McCoy after rupturing quadriceps tendon | NFL News





Gerald McCoy was a totally free representative finalizing with Dallas after one season in Carolina

Gerald McCoy has actually been waived by the Dallas Cowboys a day after he burst his right quadriceps tendon throughout the very first cushioned practice of training school.

The protective take on has actually been eliminated for the whole of the 2020 season and went through surgical treatment on the injury on Tuesday.

The Cowboys signed the veteran to a three-year, $18m agreement in totally free firm in March, however ESPN’ s Adam Schefter reported McCoy’s offer consisted of an injury waiver on his quad.