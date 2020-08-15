Dallas Cowboys player thinks the team is ready to win a championship

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 10: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix # 21 of the Chicago Bears plays throughout the video game versus the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field on November 10, 2019 in Chicago,Illinois (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

Kyle Shanahan is best coach to take full advantage of Tavon Austin’s skill-set with 49ers by Mike Luciano

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix thinks Cowboys can win Super Bowl in 2020.

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix has high expect the 2020Dallas Cowboys He thinks the Boys are ready to win the franchise’s very first Super Bowl considering that 1996. He informed The Athletic’s Jon Machota, “We want to win a championship. That’s why we’re here. We’re ready to win a championship.”

Clinton-Dix signed a 1 year, $3.75 million agreement with the Cowboys this offseason. He desires to make an instant effect and assist lead the team to their supreme objective.

The Cowboys definitely have the ability to make a deep playoff run. Their offending weapons are frightening on paper. With a pass receiver trio of Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys have the chance to be extremely innovative in the passing video game. Of course, they still have among the leagues’ leading running backs in Ezekiel Elliot and a strong quarterback in Dak…