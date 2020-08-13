Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones promises ‘grace’ regarding national anthem | NFL News





Dallas Cowboys gamers and owner Jerry Jones locked arms and briefly took a knee on the field prior to basing on the sideline throughout the playing of the national anthem versus Arizona Cardinals in 2017

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones swore he and his group would reveal “grace” as he assured an open discussion with his gamers about kneeling throughout the national anthem.

Jones has actually long demanded his gamers meaning the anthem – “toes on the line,” as he formerly put it – while the 77- year-old had actually threatened to bench any gamers who did not stand.

His most current remarks came throughout his very first press conference considering that George Floyd’s murder while in Minneapolis authorities custody in May and the taking place demonstrations versus …