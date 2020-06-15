Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott Tests Positive for COVID-19, Texans Players Too

Breaking News

Huge news out of Texas … where “several” Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans players have tested positive for COVID-19.

The news comes by way of NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport who’s as plugged in as you can get with the NFL.

“Several #Cowboys players & a few #Texans players have tested positive for COVID-19 recently, sources tell me & @TomPelissero.

“None of the players are believed to have been in their team facilities. The teams followed proper health protocols.”

We know what you’re thinking … WHO?!?!

So far, the identities of the players who tested positive never have been released.

Also, unclear Where in fact the players tested positive.

This Might have a big effect on the NFL timeline — training camps are scheduled to open in mid to late July.

Of course, the NBA suspended its season in the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak — and there are now plans to restart the league in a “bubble environment” in Orlando in July.

Everyone who enters the bubble — at Walt Disney World in Orlando — will undergo thorough testing before they’re granted access.

The UFC has also continued to operate during the pandemic with similar medical screening protocols in position.

Several high profile athletes have tested positive for COVID considering that the pandemic began … including Kevin Durant and Von Miller.

COVID cases in Texas have already been on the rise lately. In fact, 2,287 people were in the hospital on Sunday … an archive high. So far, Texas has noted almost 90,000 instances — many 2,000 deaths.