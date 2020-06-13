Dalai Lama: Seven billion people ‘need a sense of oneness’

Image copyright

The leader of Tibetan Buddhism sees known reasons for optimism even yet in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. People are helping the other person, he tells the BBC’s Justin Rowlatt, and if seven billion people on Earth develop “a sense of oneness” they may yet unite to resolve the problem of climate change.

The very first time I met the Dalai Lama that he tweaked my cheek.

It is pretty unusual to own your cheek tweaked by anyone, aside from by a man considered to be a living god by many of his followers.

But the Dalai Lama is playful man who likes to tease his interviewers.

Now, of course, such a gesture would be unthinkable – our latest encounter comes via the sterile interface of a video conferencing app.

The Dalai Lama appears promptly and sits in-front of the camera, smiling and adjusting his burgundy robes.

“Half-five,” he says together with a smile. His sight sparkle: “Too early!”

We both chuckle. He will be teasing myself again.

Media record is unsupported on your device Media caption The Dalai Lama addresses of the value of consideration in a video phone with the BBC’s Justin Rowlatt

I have been delighted if the leader of Tibetan Buddhism had decided to an interview nevertheless a tiny downcast whenever his assistant told me it might be at 09:00 Indian Time.

That’s 04:30 UK period. It will mean getting into work at 03:30.

James Bryant, who else produced the particular interview, got the matter at your fingertips.

“Although nothing is impossible for us, that would be exceptional,” he or she wrote.

His Holiness’s assistant graciously decided to move that to 10:00 Indian time.

So, at 05:00 about Wednesday a week ago I found me personally in a BBC workplace in London watching a video give food to from Dharamshala in north India.

The contrast could not have been better.

I sit down among series of vacant desks inside the grey half-light while in a palace on top of a huge batch redoubt inside the foothills of the Himalayas, monks within saffron in addition to purple garments sweep simply by, tweaking wires and changing cameras within a gilded room.

Clear mountain gentle streams within through the home windows.

There usually are worse areas to withstand lockdown as compared to a building with capturing views of icy huge batch peaks, as well as the Dalai Lama acknowledges just as much.

The Dalai Lama’s home within exile, McLeod Ganj, around Dharamsala





“Here we have very pure fresh water and fresh air. I stay here peacefully,” he informs me with one more of his / her signature mind blowing laughs.

His thoughts usually are with those people who are suffering in addition to afraid within this terrible outbreak but he admits that there has been very much to motivate and to commemorate.

“Many people don’t care about their own safety but are helping, it is wonderful.”

The Dalai Lama smiles.

“When we face some tragic situation, it reveals the deeper human values of compassion,” he carries on. “Usually people don’t think about these deeper human values, but when they see their human brothers and sisters suffering the response comes automatically.”

I request what suggestions he has with regard to people who will be anxious or perhaps frightened.

The important thing would be to try not to get worried too much, he or she suggests.

A monk wearing a mask within McLeod Ganj





“If there is a way to overcome your situation then make effort, no need to worry,” he or she explains.

“If truly there is no way to overcome then it is no use to worry, you can’t do anything. You have to accept it, like old age.”

The Dalai Lama will be 85 in a few weeks.

“It is no use me thinking I am too old, no use as an old person,” he carries on.

“Young people are physical, their minds are fresh, they can make a contribution for a better world but they are too much excited.” He chuckles.

“Older people have more experience they can help by teaching the young. We can tell them to be calm,” he says together with another mind blowing laugh.

Getty Images

He thinks the youthful will be in the forefront of tackling precisely what is now 1 of his / her most demanding concerns: the requirement to tackle environment challenges.

He says he’s seen the consequences of weather change in their own lifetime. He seems pretty emotional as they remembers his / her youth.

The 14th Dalai Lama was created in a remote community on the large plains of Tibet within 1935.

He was recognized as the particular tulku, the reincarnation, of the 13th Dalai Lama within 1937.

“When I was in Tibet,” he informs me, “I had no knowledge about the environment. We took it for granted. We could drink water from any of the streams.”

It has been only when he or she arrived in India and later started to travel the entire world that he realized just how much harm was being completed.

“I arrived here in order to Dharamshala within 1960. That winter plenty of snowfall, then annually less and fewer and less.

“We need to take really seriously climatic change,” according to the leader of Tibetan Buddhism.

A mild dusting of snow inside the Himalayan rolling hills above McLeod Ganj (January 2017)





He urges the entire world to invest a lot more in wind flow and solar power and to proceed away from reliance on fossil fuels.

The important thing, he or she tells me, is perfect for us to determine that we aren’t individuals only, we rely on the community we’re a part of.

“No matter how rich your family is, without the community you cannot survive,” that he says.

“In the past there was too much emphasis on my continent, my nation, my religion. Now that thinking is out of date. Now we really need a sense of oneness of seven billion human beings.”

This, he says, might be one of the positive things to turn out of the coronavirus crisis.

But as the world woke up quickly to the threat using this virus, world wide warming is a more insidious threat, he highlights, coming “decade by decade”.

This could make it seem less urgent, and that he worries that soon we might find it is beyond our control.

The challenge fits in to another of the Dalai Lama’s great preoccupations: education.

The Dalai Lama in 1937





“The whole world should pay more attention to how to transform our emotions,” he informs me.

“It should be part of education not religion. Education about peace of mind and how to develop peace of mind. That is very important.”

Now comes the most difficult part of the interview. I want to discuss the Dalai Lama’s own death – or more accurately, the question of his rebirth.

This is not just a concern for him. What happens when that he dies will undoubtedly be key money for hard times of Tibetan Buddhism and of the Tibetan freedom movement.

China sent troops into Tibet in 1950 to enforce its claim on the location.

Many Tibetans fiercely oppose what they see being an illegal occupation.

As the spiritual leader of the Tibetan people, the Dalai Lama has been the figurehead with this opposition.

Getty Images

He reminds me he has stated before that his death might mark the finish of the truly amazing tradition of Dalai Lamas – the language mean “great leader” in Tibetan.

“It may end with this great Lama,” that he tells me, laughing and pointing to his chest.

He says the Himalayan Buddhists of Tibet and Mongolia will decide what happens next.

They will determine if the 14th Dalai Lama has been reincarnated in yet another tulku.

It could be a fraught process. The boy who the existing Dalai Lama identified as the reincarnation of the second strongest figure in Tibetan Buddhism, the Panchen Lama, was abducted in 1995. It is the Panchen Lama who does normally lead the look for the reincarnation of another Dalai Lama.

The Dalai Lama says what his followers decide is not a concern for him.

“I myself have no interest,” that he says, laughing.

Getty Images

His hope is that when his last day comes he’ll still have his good name and may feel that he’s made a contribution to humanity.

“Then finish,” he says with yet another laugh.

And with that, our interview is over.

