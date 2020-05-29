Dalai Lama blames George Floyd’s death on racism

The exiled Tibetan chief gave a digital instructing about compassion to his followers throughout a webcast Friday morning from his residence in India’s Dharamsala.

“We see in the news channels, the media about discrimination on the basis of color or religion these days, and then there is killing due to that, and then there are some who even take it as a pride to be able to kill somebody.”

The Tibetan religious chief added, “Just yesterday I saw on the television news, somewhere in Minnesota, or somewhere in America, one black person had actually fallen under a car, and the police team … and he actually pushed his knee on the neck of that black person.”

“So because of this discrimination, racism on the basis of race, such things are done,” the Dalai Lama stated.