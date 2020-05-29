Dalai Lama blames George Floyd’s death on ‘discrimination, racism’ during compassion lecture

“We see in the news channels, the media, about discrimination on the basis of color or religion these days, and then there is killing due to that, and then there are some who even take it as a pride to be able to kill somebody,” he mentioned. “Just yesterday, I noticed on the tv information, someplace in Minnesota, or someplace in America, one black individual had really fallen beneath a automobile, and the police workforce … and he really pushed his knee on the neck of that black individual.

“So, because of this discrimination, racism on the basis of race, such things are done,” he added.

The Dalai Lama’s feedback have been a part of a two-day Avalokiteshvara empowerment discuss at his residence.

Protests started this week in Minneapolis after a video displaying a police officer pinning his knee on Floyd’s neck during an arrest Monday went viral. Floyd repeatedly indicated he could not breathe as onlookers begged the officer, recognized as Derek Chauvin, to cease.

Chauvin and three different officers concerned within the arrest have been fired. He has been charged with Third-degree homicide and manslaughter in connection to Floyd’s death, authorities introduced Friday.

Protests continued in Minneapolis Thursday evening. At one level, rioters broke right into a police precinct and sparked a fireplace, prompting the evacuation of officers from the constructing. More than 500 members of the National Guard have been referred to as to the Twin Cities area in response to the civil unrest.